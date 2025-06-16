USDJPY rallies within its range ahead of BoJ Rate Decision

USDJPY has been range-bound between 142.30 and 146.29 since mid-May, following a five-month downtrend.



Volatility within the range has remained elevated, driven by a combination of geopolitical developments and key data releases impacting multiple asset classes.

From a geopolitical perspective, the conflict between Iran and Israel shows no clear signs of easing, with headlines emerging by the hour. Despite this, US equity markets have largely shrugged off risk-off sentiment, although they have pulled back from their intraday highs.

Tonight, between 19:00 and 20:00 ET, the Bank of Japan will announce its latest rate decision.

While no rate hike is expected, markets will be closely watching for any adjustments to the pace of government bond purchases. A more aggressive tapering stance could support the yen, while a continuation of dovish policy may keep it under pressure.