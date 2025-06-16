Nasdaq leads US Indices as Market mood gets euphoric

The euphoric mood in markets has not failed to surprise any players as we approach the upcoming G7 meeting.

Index futures complete their contango transition from the June to the September contracts.

For a quick reminder, a contango happens when futures pricing is above spot pricing, the more typical pricing for futures, as markets always price a time premium. This is considered positive, as markets have been trending upwards in the past 18 years.



However, the roll of futures contracts is far from the only component allowing Equities to rise: Iran's freshly announced demands for a ceasefire with Israel are taken as a optimistic development to what could have been a much more chaotic conflict;

The US hasn't even had to step in, allowing market fears to reverse sharply: All US Equity indices are trading above +1.2% on the day