Nasdaq leads US Indices as Market mood gets euphoric

The euphoric mood in markets has not failed to surprise any players as we approach the upcoming G7 meeting.
Index futures complete their contango transition from the June to the September contracts.
For a quick reminder, a contango happens when futures pricing is above spot pricing, the more typical pricing for futures, as markets always price a time premium. This is considered positive, as markets have been trending upwards in the past 18 years.
However, the roll of futures contracts is far from the only component allowing Equities to rise: Iran's freshly announced demands for a ceasefire with Israel are taken as a optimistic development to what could have been a much more chaotic conflict;
The US hasn't even had to step in, allowing market fears to reverse sharply: All US Equity indices are trading above +1.2% on the day
The Nasdaq is once again leading gains, up 1.35% as we speak, as prices are overlapping last Thursday's highs before the risk-off sharp fall.
Let's take a look at what that infers for technical signals going into the Wednesday 18th FOMC meeting.
Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis
Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart
Daily charts are showing further consolidation around and below 1.5% from the January 2025 all-time highs (22,241) – Even with the Daily RSI just hovering around overbought conditions, supported by its Moving Average 20.
The current daily candle is a bullish engulfing candle as markets erase the end-of-week correction, though prices will have to rally further to break last Wednesday post-CPI highs of 22,074.
One thing to note is that a further rise in the Index would create a Daily Golden Cross as the MA 50 gets closer to cross above the MA 200 – A typically bullish signs for Markets.
One fundamental hurdle to this outcome is a potential slowdown from buyers as key players prepare their position books for the important FOMC meeting where Summary of Economic Projections are released – the Federal Reserve's economic forecast.
Nasdaq 100 4H Chart
Last Thursday and Friday moves now only look like a technical healthy retracement with prices now rebounding sharply on the 4H MA 20 and 50.
Buyers will have to keep rallying towards the 22,000 psychological level – less than 50 points away. The RSI is rising and still has space before the move gets overbought.
One other fundamental hurdle is potential hawkish talk from the Bank of Japan in tonight's Rate Decision which would slow down Carry trades, which are so beneficial to US Equities.
Technical hurdles are thin though we will spot them with more details in the 1H chart right after.
Nasdaq 100 1H Chart
The Nasdaq is smashing through last Thursday highs of 21,957 with the up-move stalling slowly as the RSI indicates overbought conditions.
Look at 21,930 for the low of the immediate pivot/resistance zone where we are currently trading.
Key 1H moving averages are all around the same spot 200 points below and may act as a magnet for consolidation as buyers may take their foot of the pedal ahead of key Central Bank rate decisions. The MAs are at a confluence with the immediate support zone between 21,700 and 21,730.
One other component to such a sharp reversal is a quick accumulation of short positioning as market fears create added volatility – The unwinding of such positions create strong reversal candles such as the consecutive bull candles since the Sunday gap down open.
The next key resistance except for the one prices are trading in right now is the post-CPI highs mentioned earlier – a break of the 21,074 and consolidation above would point towards the All-Time High resistance zone around 22,000.
Safe Trades!
