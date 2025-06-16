Gold retreats in positive mood – Understanding the Market

The overnight session movements were a surprise to many participants as some fresh money entered markets, ahead of the upcoming Central Bank rate decisions and amid historical conflicts between Israel and Iran.



The two nations in the Middle-East had been fighting their own proxy wars since October 7 2023 but really started clashing directly last Thursday. For a reminder, Israel attacked Iran's Nuclear plants and engineers as they were only a few days away from creating an Atomic Bomb.

Markets have reacted the same way as in last August 2024 where a swift risk-off move had been followed by a major recovery in stock indices – These are the factors allowing markets to rally: