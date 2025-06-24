US Dollar slides on de-escalation of Iran tensions — Powell speaking at 10:00

Selling flows in the US Dollar have came back promptly after the Iranian repost on the US Base of Al-Udeid in Qatar – What was previously thought to have the potential to be a new phase of a prolonged conflict materialized into a cease-fire.



A build-up of angst through last week trading sent markets gapping strongly at the weekly open, but all of these moves largely reversed. The story is largely similar to August 2024 preceding tensions between Israel and Iran that led to similar reversals.

The Dollar index is now back into the 98 handle and back into its 2025 descending channel.



Equity markets just now turned from fear to greed and it seems that players have already turned the page on the conflict.

All eyes now turn to the upcoming FED Chair Powell's testimony at the US Senate, coming up at 10:00 A.M. ET.