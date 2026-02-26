Rough profit-taking but not the end of the world – North American session Market wrap for February 26

Traders have caught a scary wave of profit-taking after yesterday's record-beating Nvidia earnings ($68.13! +70% y/y), which initially sparked a pump-and-dump price action in Equity Markets.

The headwind for the Market has been a persistent search for reasons to take some profits after historic gains, and, logically, so given the miraculous gains throughout 2025.

But even after today's bearish price action, dip-buyers have emerged at all indexes' respective 200-Hour Moving Averages, and the run-back higher has been strong. So to be clear, it's not the end of the world.

Today was just another bearish Thursday, a habit in 2026.

Seemingly, all dips are met with rebounds.

PS: Get ready for a wild month-end session tomorrow!

And this is even more evident when looking at the outcome of today's US-Iran talks in Geneva, which led to yet another round and better hopes for a nuclear deal – the next round of talks is expected on Monday in Vienna.

Still, despite some doomer warnings and some ever-positive counters, the tension in Markets has been real. Looking at headlines and movements all day, participants could only confirm that something feels off.

Being scared to trade during cloudy times is natural, and it could be a good defense against wide, account-blowing, unexpected moves.

Since COVID, there hasn't been a single week clear of doubts.

That's how Markets are designed.

Overall, the action is rangebound. Rallies are faded, dips are bought – Yes, until they aren't anymore, but that is why wise traders always make sure to have stops.

Volatility is expected to remain high for the time being, so the best thing to do is cut out the noise, take calculated risks, avoid products you don't feel or understand, and keep trying to find an edge in these wild markets.

Eventually, when a real move forms, the most prepared and trained traders will be the ones capitalizing, so keep your eyes open!