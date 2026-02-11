NFP fails to clear the view – North American session Market wrap for February 11

The puzzle is still far from solved, and future rate cuts are now compromised, if anything.

This morning's Non-Farm Payrolls release sent a hawkish warning to a Market that had been taking it relatively easy with this year's pricing.

Even with the newly nominated Fed Chair, a path to lower rates in the US won't be easy, given the strong growth and a seemingly not-worsening labor picture.

Looking back at the Federal Reserve's communications throughout last year's cuts, they were all justified by a softening US Employment Market, but looking at public BLS data, the situation isn't worsening much further.