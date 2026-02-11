Hawkish NFP sends Stocks lower – Dow Jones and US Index Outlook

Recent Non-Farm Payrolls have been tricky to trade, with the picture in the US labor market confirming a strengthening trend in the latest report this morning.

The tricky part, however, is that last week's Jobless Claims, Challenger Layoffs, and ADP reports all corroborated a contradictory (weakening) view, which generally sends conflicting signals to the latest rounds of BLS data.

Since firing the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics in August, reports haven't looked weak; they've just been subject to significant revisions.

And despite the -858K downward revisions to last year's data, as revealed this morning, Participants are now focusing on the hawkish impact of the Unemployment Rate (UE) easing back to 4.3%.

The UE Rate will now be at the forefront of what traders are watching to assess the state of the US Jobs market.

With the final piece of the US data puzzle, the CPI report (8:30 A.M.), which will be revealed this Friday, pricing for upcoming Fed Meetings will have significant potential for changes.