USD/JPY Outlook: Momentum bearish, but can the US dollar find support on strong jobs data?

Post-Election Yen strength

The Yen has defied expectations of weakness following Prime Minister Takaichi’s landslide election victory.

Fiscal Clarity: Instead of the feared "fiscal dove" sell-off, the market responded positively to the political clarity and Takaichi’s "responsible fiscal policy" (noting she would not use debt to fund tax cuts).

Short Covering: Speculators who were "short" on the Yen (betting against it) are aggressively unwinding their positions, creating a "squeeze" that has pushed the Yen higher against both the USD and EUR.

Performance of the US dollar

The US Dollars recent performance has aided the Yen's rise but a brief bout of US dollar positivity came about after the US jobs report today.

The question now is whether the US dollar can build on this momentum or is it just another short-term knee-jerk reaction? The immediate reaction saw rate cut expectations for the US pushed back to July but with President Donald Trump just yesterday taking aim at high rates once more, there is pressure on incoming Fed Chair Warsh to act.

If the Dollar index extends its recovery, USD/JPY may rise once more and could break back above the 100-day MA.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart, February 11, 2026