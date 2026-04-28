Tech gives up its advantage as fears return – North American Session Market Wrap for April 28

Markets are moving into a new, delicate phase of geopolitical negotiations.

While a return to the diplomatic table is getting more realistic with concessions on both US and Iranian sides, the actual situation on the ground remains incredibly cloudy.

The physical Oil market is still feeling the heavy pressure – We are now nearing almost 60 days of conflict, and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz—the absolute biggest fear catalyst for global markets—is heavily dampening fundamentals.

After the Ceasefire announcements (more than two weeks ago!), US stock benchmarks exploded higher from a relative turn in sentiment, aggressively pricing in a peace trade that compounded into a euphoric run to all-time highs.

This massive bounce was highly magnified by options positioning and violent short-covering. Today, however, that honeymoon phase officially hit a wall; With WTI Crude oil aggressively retesting the $100 mark, traders are getting extremely anxious once again.

Adding massive fundamental weight to this geopolitical anxiety is the economic and corporate calendar:

With key mega-cap tech earnings getting released tomorrow, not to mention the looming FOMC policy decision, widespread profit-taking is quite logical.

Yet, looking at the tape, there seems to be a deeper kind of fatigue settling into the markets.

The tech sector is giving up its recent advantage, with Nasdaq at the bottom of US Indexes, and traders will need to see more concrete positive developments from here to avoid an inevitable, broader turn lower.

Risk assets clearly do not like the triple digits in Oil – The energy surge sparked general selloffs in equities around the globe, and even metals took a noticeable hit today as traders move to the sidelines, awaiting clarity on both earnings and the Strait of Hormuz.

Expect to see more of this if the Fed gets hawkish and/or results give a bad surprise.