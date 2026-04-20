Confusion regarding the Peace process continues – North American Session Market Wrap for April 20

Markets kicked off the week with a decidedly mixed outlook – the highly anticipated second round of diplomatic talks failed to materialize over the weekend, leaving traders empty-handed as the geopolitical timeline continues to face frustrating delays.

The rhetoric between Washington and Tehran is turning increasingly passive-aggressive.

President Trump drew a hard line in the sand today, stating definitively that the current ceasefire will end this Wednesday and that the Strait of Hormuz will remain firmly closed until a comprehensive deal is officially signed.

With Iranian officials simultaneously signaling deep doubts about the negotiation framework and threatening to walk away, energy markets reacted violently.

Both WTI and Brent crude oil gapped higher on the open, ultimately closing the session up a strong 5.80% as the fear of a renewed conflict quickly repriced the war uncertainty.

Unsurprisingly, the sudden spike in energy costs forced stock indexes and most risk assets to gap lower at the opening bell. However, the buy the dip algorithms are still stubbornly active, helping the session to withstand the fundamental pressure.

Yet, the complete failure to extend the rally any higher than those Friday closes confirms the deep confusion currently paralyzing the market. Wall Street is essentially holding its breath, completely hostage to the looming April 22 ceasefire expiration.

In other major news, the macroeconomic spotlight shifts back to monetary policy tomorrow. Incoming Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh is scheduled to appear before the Senate for his confirmation hearing at 10:00 AM.

Warsh is reportedly planning to aggressively reinstate the narrative of strong Fed independence. This could act as a massive catalyst, so keep a very close eye on the US Dollar, Treasuries, and related currency pairs as his testimony unfolds—volatility is guaranteed.