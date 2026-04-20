Bitcoin's (BTC/USD) Price Outlook: Bitcoin shrugs off sluggishness and targets recent highs. Is $80000 a possibility?

The hourly chart provides the most immediate optimism, with Bitcoin slicing back above its 50, 100, and 200-period MAs in a single concerted move.

The Bullish Scenario

For the bulls to maintain this momentum into the Asian and European sessions, we need to see a sustained hold above the $75700 area (the H1 100-MA). A clean break above $76800 would likely trigger a liquidation of short positions, clearing the path for a retest of $78197. If buying pressure persists, a psychological run toward $80000 becomes the primary target.

The Bearish Scenario

The bears need a rejection at current levels and a break back below the $75000 pivot to regain any short-term control. Failure to hold the $74555 level (H1 200-MA) would signal a more prolonged consolidation, likely drawing the price back toward the structural support at $71673.

However, given the current "BULL" labels on the RSI, the bears seem to be on the back foot for now.

Key Levels to Watch:

Resistance: $78197, $80000, $82133

$78197, $80000, $82133 Support: $75000, $74145 (Daily 100-MA), $71673

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) One-Hour Chart, April 20, 2026