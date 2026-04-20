Markets Today: Oil surges 6% as sentiment sours, Nikkei rises. US-Iran developments in focus

Geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran escalated over the weekend, causing market sentiment to dive

The US dollar reclaimed its footing, hitting a one-week high as the optimistic "peace deal" narrative crumbled

The immediate market direction hinges on diplomatic efforts ahead of Tuesday’s ceasefire deadline

The overall outlook anticipates the DXY to maintain a defensive posture

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Market sentiment took a dive this morning after weekend tensions between Iran and the US reared its head once more.

The ceasefire remains fragile and will be tested at the start of the week after the US seized an Iranian cargo ship and traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained largely halted. President Donald Trump struck a cautiously optimistic tone, suggesting that Iran has committed to keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

Despite the "completely open" announcement made on Friday, market sentiment was quickly dampened by reports of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeting tankers within 24 hours of the statement. This immediate escalation serves as a grim reminder that while political agreements provide a temporary reprieve, the operational risks in the region remain elevated.