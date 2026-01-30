A rough end to January – North American session Market wrap for January 30

The week is closing with extreme volatility.

In a stunning reversal, President Trump nominated Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chair today, contradicting his statement from just two days ago that the decision would wait until next week.

This surprise hit fragile post-FOMC conditions and was amplified by brutal month-end flows.

Metals were decimated in a cascading liquidation event – Silver collapsed from $115 to lows near $70, while Gold plunged below $5,000.