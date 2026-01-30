OANDA Group
A rough end to January – North American session Market wrap for January 30

Federal_Reserve_Building_US
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

30 January 2026 at 21:28 UTC

The week is closing with extreme volatility.

In a stunning reversal, President Trump nominated Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chair today, contradicting his statement from just two days ago that the decision would wait until next week.

This surprise hit fragile post-FOMC conditions and was amplified by brutal month-end flows.

Metals were decimated in a cascading liquidation event – Silver collapsed from $115 to lows near $70, while Gold plunged below $5,000.

metals perf fx
Metal Markets Daily Performance – Courtesy of Finviz

If these moves are primarily month-end profit-taking, Monday could offer a rebound – The situation is quite blurry for now.

However, if buyers don't step in immediately, this could quickly turn into a deeper liquidity shock so Monday will be ver.

Adding to the anxiety, an intervention in Iran appears imminent. Watch the headlines closely over the weekend.

heatmap close
Market Close Heatmap – Source: TradingView – January 30, 2026

Cross-Assets Daily Performance

asset perf 3001
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, January 30, 2026 – Source: TradingView

A picture of today's performance for major currencies

daily fx 3001
Currency Performance, January 30, 2026 – Source: OANDA Labs

The US Dollar is back!

Watch the 97.00 level for the Dollar Index, any bounce above could infer further cascades relating to Kevin Warsh's appointment.

Major Earnings in Monday's session

earnings 3001
Earnings Calendar – January 28, 2026 – Source: Nasdaq.com

A look at Economic data releasing throughout the Weekend and Monday

monday calendar 3001
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar.

Safe Trades, keep a close eye on the Middle East!

Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.