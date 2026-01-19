Trump strikes again – North American session Market wrap for January 19

US traders were off for Martin Luther King which concentrated action during the overnight Asia and Euro Sessions ~ Nevertheless, US traders will have some work to do as they come back to their desks.

EU-US tensions are rising as Trump issues further threats to purchase Greenland for "national security reasons".

Weekly Open Volatility then spiked to the upside despite a calmer North American session, leading to a significant shift in recent Market flows.

The US Dollar, US Equity Futures, and bonds sold off, while other currencies, particularly the Swiss Franc, rose.

Meanwhile, the Gold and Silver combo exploded to new all-time highs before the action slowed down drastically with the afternoon London Fix.

Crypto remains a mystery and hasn't moved much in correlation with the latest geopolitical events, although Bitcoin stands at an interesting technical support level.

By the way, Natural Gas exploded higher by 15% as a cold-wave heats up supply threats and European Nat-Gas sources could get further compromised by new tensions between the EU and the US ~ Without Russian commodities, the Eurozone will have to get creative.

With volatility likely to remain elevated, traders should keep a close watch on the headlines.