EUR/USD hints a breakout after latest Trump-Greenland chaos

In case you missed the headlines, the attention quickly shifted from a potential intervention in Iran to heightened US threats to acquire Greenland by purchase.

After the threats over the weekend, EU heads of state are planning an emergency meeting, even as the World Economic Forum in Davos begins.

The recent geopolitical intimidation against Denmark and Greenland, combined with additional economic warnings, has prompted the European Union to raise the current 15% tariff rate by 10% if the European Union disagrees, starting February 1.

Despite American Markets being closed today for MLK Day, US assets have sold off quite harshly, with the latest tariff and general Trump volatility hurting the US Dollar.

On the other hand, the European Central Bank is consolidating its power and stability as Vice President de Guindos officially steps down, with hawk-leaning Croatian Governor Boris Vujcic selected as his replacement.

With the latest events and flows, EUR/USD is breaking to the upside and could attract quite a bit of attention (and volatility) for the times to come – keep a close eye on these developments.

In the meantime, let's dive into a multi-timeframe EUR/USD technical analysis.