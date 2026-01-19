Greenland as the trigger of a new trade war

The US dollar weakened today as markets reassessed the implications of Washington’s renewed tariff threats. Until now, the dollar had been supported by a slower-than-expected increase in trade barriers and by strong investment flows into new technologies, while investors assumed that any escalation would hurt Europe more than the United States. That sense of resilience is now being questioned. Beyond the immediate trade impact, markets are increasingly alert to the longer-term risk that more frequent use of tariffs and economic pressure could undermine the dollar’s role as the world’s dominant currency, encouraging trading partners to reduce their reliance on dollar-based transactions in order to limit political exposure.