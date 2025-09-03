Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for September 3

Today's session confirms the return of volatility ahead of Friday's US Labor data, as participants keep placing and unwinding their bets for the extremely consequential event.

In that aspect, metals have been rallying massively since the past two weeks and that comes as Markets really start to be afraid about the FED's Independence (despite Governors and FED Speakers doing their best to calm the situation).

Looking at Gold, the rally started after FED Chair Jerome Powell's switch in tone at his Jackson Hole speech: While every other asset classes have mean-reverted or ranged since, Silver, Gold, Platinum and other precious metals have rallied without pullback since.

In today's speech, FED's Waller reiterated his dovish views for the upcoming FED meeting (September 18) and, knowing that he is one of the favorites to become the next FED Chair after Powell's departure (given that he doesn't get fired), he maintained very balanced views.

He might really be the best for the job from what it seems.