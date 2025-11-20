Gold Price Forecast: Bullion settles at $4077 on mixed NFP data, Fed increasingly hawkish

Let’s start by addressing the most recent and obvious fundamental happening in the last twelve hours - the September NFP report.

Delayed just shy of two months owing to the US government shutdown, September’s numbers beat expectations by some margin. However, the report also noted rising unemployment to 4.4%, its highest level since 2021, as well as downward revisions to both July and August numbers.

While this is fairly mixed on the surface, markets have received some assurance that the US labour market was stronger than expected before the US government shutdown took place.

Speaking of which, we’ve also recently had confirmation from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that October’s NFP release will not be postponed indefinitely, and alongside the delayed release of November’s report, today serves as the last NFP report available before the Federal Reserve votes again on interest rates early December.

Tying this all together, and considering the most recent data, albeit two months old, shows some buoyancy in the US labour market, this will not only somewhat relieve the pressure for further rate cuts by the Fed, but further vindicates a pre-existing hawkish tilt, best described by Vice Chair Jefferson’s commitment to “proceed slowly” in the current easing cycle.