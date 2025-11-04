GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable plummets to fresh seven-month lows ahead of BoE decision

Trading at 1.30244, a level last seen in early April, GBP/USD has fallen 0.87% in today’s session alone.

Continuing a period of bearish momentum, cable is now on pace for its worst two-weekly performance since November 2024, with four days to spare until the candle closes.

Recently breaking through previously held support and the 200-day SMA, one has to ask:

What’s next for GBP/USD?