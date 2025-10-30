GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable to test 5-month lows of 1.31400 as fiscal worries worsen

As an Englishman, I can say that the collective feeling amongst the British public regarding the UK economy currently leaves much to be desired.

The highest inflation of any G7 nation, rising unemployment, and, at best, a middling economy.

Safe to say, things are not looking too peachy going into Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves' budget next month, which is almost sure to raise taxes in some capacity.

Put simply, the current outlook for the UK economy, particularly in terms of public finances, is less than stellar, which is encouraging those to sell sterling in favour of other currencies.

Let’s take a look at two headline macroeconomic themes within GBP/USD markets.