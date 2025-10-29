Percentage of S&P 500 companies with sales results above forecasts (2013–2025), source: Bloomberg

If this momentum continues into the final quarter of the year, analysts may need to revise upward their growth forecasts for corporate earnings in 2026. While the trajectory of U.S. interest rates remains uncertain, the combination of solid top-line growth and easing inflation could provide a favorable environment for equities. In essence, strong sales results across the S&P 500 reinforce the narrative that the U.S. economy, though slowing in some areas, retains substantial underlying strength.

Investors should also keep in mind that several members of the Magnificent Seven — including Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta — are scheduled to publish their quarterly reports later this week. Market reactions to these results are likely to outweigh the immediate response to the Federal Reserve’s policy decision, as these companies collectively exert a dominant influence on overall market sentiment and index performance.