AUD/USD: Found support again at 0.6515, what’s next as RBA looms

The Australian dollar has managed to catch a bullish beat last week, reinforced by a US-China trade tension de-escalation narrative ahead of the Trump-Xi in-person meet-up in South Korea on Thursday, 30 November 2025.

The AUD/USD rallied by 1.3% from Monday, 27 October, to hit a two-week high of 0.6611 on Wednesday, 29 October, before the Aussie bulls dwindled and gave way to a broad-based US dollar rebound due to Fed Chair Powell’s “lack of conviction” speech on a December rate cut during the ex-post FOMC press conference.

So far, all the gains seen from 27 October to 29 October have been wiped out on the AUD/USD ahead of today’s RBA meeting. Let’s now examine the various macro and technical factors that may impact the movement of the AUD/USD.