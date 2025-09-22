GBPJPY rejects 200.00 mark as sellers defend the range

GBPJPY is one of the most volatile FX pair available to trade including only major currencies – Yet, it's been stuck in a huge range since August 2024.

As explained in our previous article on this currency pair, a continuous uptrend from 2020 lows (127.30!) to July 2024 highs (208.12) has been met with a sharp correction as carry trades saw a consequent slowdown amid a sudden market-breakdown which suddenly saw yen rebuying speed up.

At the same time, equities saw a huge correction, which got followed with the usual dip-buying.

Anyways, this time, a consistent shorter-range uptrend has built up momentum from April lows (184.50) to the higher bound of the year-long consolidation.

With buyers stepping in after a August retracement, a consequent bull-sequence took the pair to a wick at new yearly highs (201.27).

Let's have a look at multi-timeframe charts to spot levels of interest and see if the most recent rejection below 200.00 can hold further or a breakout is due.