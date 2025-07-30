GBPJPY rejects the highs of its range as Traders prepare for the Bank of Japan

Markets just saw the released of the FOMC Rate Decision which stayed unchanged.



July was a rough month for both the GBP and the JPY which were the worst performing currencies in the Major FX space against the Greenback (which also sparked a market-shaking comeback).



The past week however did see the return of some strength for the Yen after observing a lot of bad talk around the Nippon currency– As if bearish positioning for the Yen was at an extreme.



Positioning now seems more balanced as players have reduced their positions to prepare for tonight's Bank of Japan Rate Decision.

No hike is expected but the BoJ tends to surprise markets so always stay ready, this one would shock the Trading World.



Markets are expecting a 25 bps rate cut from the upcoming Bank of England meeting on August 7.

The meeting will also see the release of the Quarterly Monetary Policy Report which will provide more details on the views from the UK Central Bank amid their ongoing Cut cycle – Cuts are currently priced in for one out of two meetings.