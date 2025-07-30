The Federal Reserve keeps their rates unchanged

The Federal Reserve just released their Rate Decision with no surprise.
The FED is holding their Policy Rate between 4.25% to 4.50% on a 9-2 Vote – The Report has seen many "uncertainties" removed from the text compared to the past June Meeting.
Imminent reactions are those of some small mean-reversion in the US Dollar and US Indices after this morning's rallies in all these assets.
I will update this piece during the Q&A from Powell coming up at 2:30 P.M which you can live access right here.
You can also access the July Meeting statement on the Federal Reserve's website.
A few intraday charts to be updated
S&P 500
S&P 500 5m Chart, July 30 2025 – Source: TradingView
Dollar Index
Dollar Index 5m Chart, July 30 2025 – Source: TradingView
US 10Y Treasury Bond
US 10Y Treasury Bond 5m Chart, July 30 2025 – Source: TradingView
