The Federal Reserve keeps their rates unchanged

By  Elior Manier

30 July 2025 at 18:17 UTC

The Federal Reserve just released their Rate Decision with no surprise.

The FED is holding their Policy Rate between 4.25% to 4.50% on a 9-2 Vote – The Report has seen many "uncertainties" removed from the text compared to the past June Meeting.

Imminent reactions are those of some small mean-reversion in the US Dollar and US Indices after this morning's rallies in all these assets.

I will update this piece during the Q&A from Powell coming up at 2:30 P.M which you can live access right here.

You can also access the July Meeting statement on the Federal Reserve's website.

A few intraday charts to be updated

S&P 500

S&P 500 5m Chart, July 30 2025 – Source: TradingView

Dollar Index

Dollar Index 5m Chart, July 30 2025 – Source: TradingView

US 10Y Treasury Bond

US 10Y Treasury Bond 5m Chart, July 30 2025 – Source: TradingView
Safe Trades!

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.