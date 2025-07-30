A look at US bonds ahead of the July FOMC rate decision

Since the end of the hike cycle in July 2023, bonds have been stuck in rangebound trading.

Bond Markets have been in a unique phase after decades of lower yields and Quantitative Easing leading to Central Banks buying Bonds to lower yields further (similar to what the Bank of Japan has been doing since the end of the 1990s).



Particularly with the ongoing diversification from US Investments from actors like China for example (who used to be huge bidders for USTs), it is difficult to look at the past to spot similar conditions.



Anyhow, prices have been consolidating for almost 2 years in a 7 handle range (107.00 to 114.00 with a few fakeouts) and Participants are still looking to get a better view on the effect of inflation on tariffs.

Prices are just passing above the flat 50-Week MA – reactions here will be interesting.



Part of the reason why the FED is reluctant to cut rates is due to the ongoing strong US economy.

Any cut right now would lead to much higher expected inflation in the future and may bring up longer-run borrowing rates too much for the Economy to handle, despite lower short-term policy rates.