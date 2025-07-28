Gold shows signs of fatigue inside established range

Gold has been in a $250 range since hitting new all-time highs after Liberation Day in April 2025.

Despite many signs of new trends very close to beginning, the only true thing is that Gold has not been able to find a trend.

The question that may arise, particularly after last week's rebound on the 2025 upward trendline, which failed to even touch the All-time high record, is: Do Gold bulls have enough fundamental resources to push the metal to new highs?



The weekly session has started with some great volatility, particularly as the US Dollar is breaking higher in a strong manner and with the EU-US Trade Deal being close to concluded.



This volatility has been negative for Gold which had been going up on more tense global trade outlooks. As a matter of fact, global trade is felt to be looking better as more Deals are reached.



Before taking a look at the technicals, let's see if positioning helps us to get a good idea of what is going on.