OANDA Group
CFXS
Newsletter
Open hamburger menu

FOMC Minutes, Stocks yo-yo and FED's Cook-ed – Market wrap for the North American session - August 20

Federal_Reserve_Building_US
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

20 August 2025 at 20:52 UTC

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for August 20

Today's trading was a bit hectic, between a huge selloff in the Stocks that got met with some mean-reversion dip-buying (break-retest on the Nasdaq?), a dovish cut from the RBNZ sending the Kiwi slumping and some more turmoil at the Federal Reserve, Markets got some action.

FED's Cook, one of the last reminder of Biden's appointee is being accused of Mortgage fraud, with US President Trump "gently" asking her to resign and is rumoured to be fired soon.

Screenshot 2025-08-20 at 4.00.55 PM
Nasdaq 2H Chart, August 20, 2025 – Source: TradingView

A break-retest from the longer-term upward channel could be into play, despite the Index closing above the psychological 23,000 level – We shall see tomorrow.

Palantir is one of the biggest victims of this ongoing correction in tech stocks, down around 20% from peak to trough (but has rebounded a bit since to only down 15.40% in 5 days).

Market participants seem to be cleaning their books in the anticipation of the Jackson Hole Symposium beginning tomorrow eveningThe full agenda will be available here at 20:00 ET.

For the FOMC Minutes, nothing new happened except for another mention of the FED's division – FED's Schmid pushed back against Bowman's "inflation ex-tariff's measure". You can access WSJ's amazing report on the (non-)event right here.
He is always a person to follow when it comes to FED communication.

Read More: Diplomatic advances fail to prevent Stocks correction— North American Mid-Week Market Update

Cross-Assets Daily Performance

Screenshot 2025-08-20 at 4.48.36 PM
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, August 20, 2025 – Source: TradingView

The timing for my morning Nasdaq/Tech drop article couldn't have been worse – (I did mention some oversold levels at least)

A very interesting rebound happened in Ethereum which spreaded to the Nasdaq shortly after around 11:00 A.M.

The outlook is still a bit mixed, with most commodities finishing the session higher.

Interesting trading as markets brace for the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium.

A picture of today's performance for major currencies

Screenshot 2025-08-20 at 4.40.45 PM
Currency Performance, August 20 – Source: OANDA Labs

The NZD was really the outperformer (to the downside) in today's session.

The CHF on the other hand held pretty strong – It seems that there is some work happening with the Swiss Tariffs but the story has to be confirmed.

A look at Economic data releasing in tonight and tomorrow's sessions

Screenshot 2025-08-20 at 4.38.06 PM
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar.

This evening and tomorrow's session begin the huge number of PMI releases – Get ready!

NZD traders should also brace for this evening's New Zealand Trade Balance at 6:45 P.M.


Safe Trades!

Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.