Diplomatic advances fail to prevent Stocks correction— North American Mid-Week Market Update

mid-week North American Markets overview where we look at the NA Indices and currencies.



This week has started on a decent geopolitical background: The war in Ukraine might be getting closer to a truce.

Indeed, the US regained some strength and credibility on the diplomatic front after successively hosting Russia’s Putin, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, and a coalition of EU leaders on the same day.

Donald Trump sent some contradicting diplomatic messages at the beginning of his mandate, but looking back, it seems that the publisher of “The Art of the Deal” had more in mind: The US President keeps surprising public opinion despite still making headlines on some controversies.

However, the ongoing geopolitical progress has also been followed by some huge profit-taking in US Equities, particularly in the Tech sector.

(This has also been seen in the well-performing Metals and Cryptocurrencies, but these are not the subject of today’s mid-week review.)

We will look at the strength of North American currencies making a short-term comeback and how NA Indices have suffered from the ongoing profit-taking.

With the ISM Services PMIs approaching fast, Markets will get further information on US data: The scary PPI data from last Thursday took some confidence from Markets, as participants started to believe that tariffs wouldn’t impact the data at all.

Tuesday, August 12th’s CPI data created a feeling of complacency in the market, but all of this is being taken back.