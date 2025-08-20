Nasdaq breaks 23,000, leads downside as US indices continue to slide

Following our Monday article on the ongoing profit-taking currently happening in Tech related assets, access our updated analysis on the Nasdaq.



The current open continues the bloodshed in the Nasdaq, down 1.33% after yesterday’s 1.50% performance.

The upward channel reaching its top had appeared as a technical hurdle to pursuing an upside, but this down move looks like more is happening.

Positioning had attained an extreme on the long side, as evidenced by the put-call ratios.

This is typical when such a relentless uptrend bulls through multiple All-time highs, elevating tech-related stocks to some overbought levels.



A bigger theme might be into play here: With the US regaining some geopolitical credibility, some bigger 2025 trend reversal might start to play here (at least on the best performing yearly trends).



The Dow Jones is however holding pretty strong (despite being down small).