Dow Jones and major US indices drop from key levels – Technical Outlook

Despite a strong open and a decent Jobless Claims release, Equity markets are rejcting their higher levels.



The narrative had been confusing since last Friday's Non-Farm payrolls miss:

All indices rallied above their pre-NFP levels in what seemed to be a total discounting of that new information, allowing participants to suppose that the repricing of a September cut (currently 91.5% priced in for 25 bps) would overtake the more pessimistic outlooks for Economy.



Was the few days of price action a bull trap? Only the future will tell.



But one sure thing, is that single days of price action are not enough to look at the global picture, a good reason to always take a step back and look at higher timeframes.



It is costly to be bearish on Equities which are growing stronger every month. However, with tariffs now in place and data deceleration, it is essential to approach Markets with more caution and treat risk-management measures with importance.



On Monday, we looked at Gold and Oil performance showing a different story than stocks – Commodities are good indicators of actual economic demand and it's good to look at their evolution.



Markets may also look at the Continuing claims being at their highest level since November 2021 – It will be essential to see how this story evolves.



Let's take a look at charts from the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq to see what technicals are showing.