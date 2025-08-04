Gold close to $3,400 maintains a picture of hesitancy in risk-assets

Markets are still rattling about the crazy Friday trading, post-Non-Farm Payrolls.



Equities were trading in paradise territory after a streak of positive US Data (that caught Markets off-guard, Participants were expecting worse data due to tariffs).



But the picture quickly reversed, and markets were starting to trade mostly risk-on in many of the sessions prior to Friday, taking Stocks to Greed territory (on the Fear-Greed Index).



Risk-assets took a beating after the miss (and particularly from the downward revisions for the past few months of data, taking the three-month average for NFP at 35K!



There is some ongoing-mean reversion to Friday's huge selloffs in risk-assets and now our task is to take a look at the big picture to see if the flight-to-safety is just starting or already priced in.



Let's take a look at the broad market before attacking the Gold Technical Analysis.