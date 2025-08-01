Markets Weekly Outlook – US Services PMI, Bank of England rate decision and Canadian/NZ Employment

The week kicked off with a risk-positive tone as headlines around a Euro–US trade breakthrough triggered a sharp gap higher in global markets. As a result, the US Dollar caught a strong bid, with the Euro and Yen notably losing ground amid improving US trade positioning and capital rotation into USD assets.

Midweek, the FOMC held rates steady as expected, but the tone was less dovish than markets hoped. With no signal for a September cut, rate futures quickly repriced, sending the Dollar even higher and pressuring risk assets globally. The move extended a USD run that was already in motion.

The Dollar Index, which touched 97.20 last Wednesday, ripped through the 100 handle, peaking near 100.20 by Friday morning. That strength started to shake broader markets, especially in FX, commodities, and rate-sensitive sectors.