Major NFP disappointment combined with sharp downward revisions

The market highly anticipated this release with prior months of price action making renewed all-time high almost daily – A very strong earnings season is a glad contributor to that.
Nevertheless, there has been some angst in Markets as some deals have been concluding with some sacrifices, rates are held higher and the August 1st deadline for those who haven't reached a deal is right here.
Markets are also continuously looking to know more from the effect of the Trump Administration's policies, and it felt like Participants had been surprised to the upside for all the preceding releases – as if players were always expecting bad numbers.
But bad numbers they received: Today's NFP release is at 73K vs 110K Expected but worse even is the 14K vs 147K announced revision for the prior month.
Markets have corrected strongly throughout the past session but the data is not helping – The VIX is now at around 10% on the session and Cuts probabilities for September are rising.
Reactions for now: Dollar down, stocks down, gold up, Bonds up – Let's see how the rest of the day unfoldds
Read More: The SEC launches Project Crypto
Nasdaq (CFD, pre-open) 15m Chart
Nasdaq 15m Chart, August 1, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Gold 15m Chart
Gold 15m Chart, August 1, 2025 – Source: TradingView
US 10Y Bonds 15m
US 10Y Bond 15m Chart, August 1, 2025 – Source: TradingView
US Dollar Index
Dollar Index 15m Chart, August 1, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Watch for more volatility throughout the session.
Safe Trades!
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.