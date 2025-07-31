The SEC launches Project Crypto – Crypto news

The price action resembles to some continuous and restricted profit-taking in the largest Crypto – More institutional participants are in the Crypto game now and this is surely affecting Bitcoin trading before the Key data tomorrow.



Keep an eye on the 115,000 Pivot Zone that acts as a key barometer for immediate bull/bear strength.

Upcoming Support will be between $110,000 to $112,000 and following resistance is between $120,000 and the $123,000 ATH.