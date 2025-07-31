August Non-Farm Payrolls preview

The upcoming Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report will be released tomorrow, the same as last month’s consensus expectation of 110K.

As a reminder, the July NFP release shook markets with another positive surprise, coming in 37K stronger than the 110K Expected (+ 147K). Markets are now awaiting to see if the US can once again surprise with more upside on its Labor data.

For those newer to trading, the NFP is one of the most market-moving data releases globally. It offers insight into the health of the US labor market for the just—concluded month, with the Unemployment Rate also published at the same time.

I strongly invite you to look at our last month’s July Non-Farm Payrolls preview to learn more about why NFP matters so much for Markets (most of the info is in the introductory section).