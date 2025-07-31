NZDUSD tests the edge of its range as USD buying pressure builds

APAC currencies have struggled over the past month, with NZD among the laggards amid a strong US Dollar comeback.

The FOMC kept rates unchanged at its latest meeting yesterday, and FX Markets are now preparing for the upcoming RBNZ decision, slated for August 14.

NZDUSD has been relatively rangebound within a 2-handle zone since May, following a sharp April down-move sparked by volatility around Trump's infamous Liberation Day.

Before attacking the multi-timeframe technical analysis of NZDUSD, here is a small reminder that this morning, the reports for the Core PCE—which came slightly above expectations (2.8% y/y vs 2.7% estimate)—and an as-expected Canadian GDP (-0.1% m/m) also got released, both of which helped anchor further USD flows.

For the Kiwi, tonight’s NZ Consumer Confidence and Building Permits data will provide insight into local momentum heading into August's policy window.