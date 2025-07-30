US Dollar back on top as Markets await the July FOMC — North American Mid-Week Market Update

After last week's beginning push down in the US Dollar, bringing in some fresh air for Forex majors, the rest of the week reversed the action.

The US dollar recovered astonishingly and broke above the 99.00 Psychological level for the first time since the June-end drop in the Dollar Index.

Major pairs have largely corrected after this move, with EUR/USD going from 1.18 to currently trading below 1.15. Even the Swissie, which was close to record highs against the USD, is now being sold off.

Today's FOMC Meeting will be essential for determining the future course of action, particularly as stronger GDP and Employment Data prompt the Fed to maintain its rates at the current 4.50% level.

In the meantime, this ongoing rally in the USD has shifted financial flows quite largely, with the continuing geographic trend of movement in the FX space – European, Asian-Pacific, and North-American currencies are moving in tandem.

The ongoing rally has started to hurt some of this year's best-performing assets, like Gold, Bitcoin and some global Equity indices, as Participants rush to buy back their heavily positioned USD selloffs.