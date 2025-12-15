Fed's Williams saves the day – North American session Market Wrap for December 15

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for December 15

Risk sentiment was jittery to open the week and the pre-NFP session.

Stocks had a decent overnight session, pulled higher by the EuroStoxx index, but stumbled at the US open as profit-taking set in.

The hangover from Fed Goolsbee’s comments regarding the dangers of "frontloading cuts" continued to spew over today's early trading.

But NY Fed's Williams came to save the day once again.

He backed his view for sensical Fed dovishness, citing underlying weakness in the US economy—noting that the strong GDP numbers were artificially pulled higher by much lower imports—and emphasizing that inflation "isn't too much of a concern."

This presents a starkly different view compared to his peer from the Chicago Fed, helping to stabilize risk appetite, with stock indexes rallying back towards the close.