NFP Preview: Rate Path Divergence & Implications for the DXY, Gold (XAU/USD)

The Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, which comes out on December 16, 2025, is the first full look at the US job market since September, and it will be a crucial factor in determining the Federal Reserve's (Fed) strategy for interest rates throughout 2026.

This jobs data will either prove that the Fed was right to implement the controversial rate cuts of 75 basis points since September, or it will suggest that the central bank was too aggressive in cutting rates.

The report is complicated because it includes both October and November job numbers and is slightly skewed by issues like the recent government shutdown and delayed resignations of federal workers.

For this reason, experts suggest ignoring the main unemployment rate and focusing instead on the number of new jobs added in November and the changes in Average Hourly Earnings (AHE), which track how much wages are rising.

Significant market swings are expected because market participants are betting on much deeper rate cuts in 2026 than the Fed has officially planned. This creates a unique situation where Gold could rise strongly regardless of the outcome, while the currently low US Dollar has a greater potential to suddenly jump in value.