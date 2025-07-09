Ethereum’s steady performance sets the stage for an upside breakout

The second largest cryptocurrency has been on a consistent grind in the past two weeks after seeing some heavy selling flows during the Israel-Iran War, taking its prices close to the $2,000 mark but since, has been posting a slow but strong rally, fuel for further continuation.



Crypto markets haven't taken a significant direction for a while, but it doesn't mean that no opportunities are availables – Ranges give the opportunity for markets to cool down and prepare for further moves, while consolidating Volume-at-Price.

Market theory implies that the more prices are at an equilibrium (rangebound), the more solid the anchor of value for all participants.

With cryptos consolidating at much higher levels than prior years, this shows a resilience for cryptocurrency markets and gives it more credibility for traditional investors to start inputting more flows.



For example, since mid-May 2025, Bitcoin has been consolidating between $100,000 to $110,000 – despite giving to many players the opportunity to take their profits, markets did not retrace. Ranges also provide opportunities for scalpers who may attempt to trade highs and lows.



Same for Ethereum which has been holding between $2,350 to $2,750 for close to two months now, and despite these prices being not too close from the Ether's ETH, it still consolidates at a relative high value, particularly after the 2025 Q1 Heavy Selling.