NVIDIA Hits $4 Trillion Market Cap, Dow Jones Hovers Near All-Time Highs, Tariff News and FOMC Ahead

From a technical standpoint, the Nasdaq 100 has continued to edge higher since breaking above the 22000 handle in the last week of June.

Trade deal optimism has been driving the recent move, while decent US data has also helped matters.

Earnings season kicks off this month and could come into play in the weeks ahead, for now though any positive trade deal announcements could see the Nasdaq continue its rise.

There is a bit of divergence in play on the H4 chart at the moment with the rsi printing a lower high while price has printed a higher high. Could we see a short-term pullback before the next leg higher?

Nasdaq 100 H4 Chart, July 9, 2025