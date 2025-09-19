End of week US stock market outlook – S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones charts

US Equities keep up their positive performance with each of them finishing at or close to their highs, with the Tech-heavy Nasdaq taking the lead yet again.

With the most recent Federal Reserve cut and positive acquisition news as seen in yesterday's US Index piece, sentiment is at its highs again.

Both the Dow Jones and S&P 500 have yet to break their yesterday highs and it will be interesting to see if they manage to do so towards the daily close or next week.

In addition to the PBoC (China's Central Bank) which releases its own rate decision (major support to the economy is expected, traditionally positive for equities), Markets will assist to many FED Members' speeches as the Blackout period is now over, and it will be very interesting to see what they have to offer.

Miran is officially the most dovish member with FED Governors Waller and Bowman conceding their seat – Have a look at the busy Sunday to Monday speaker calendar

(Check out more on what's to come with our Week Ahead piece, coming up very soon).