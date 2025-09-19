GBP outlook as GBP/USD gets rejected from pre-FOMC highs

The currency market had been dormant for a while, but this is now a theme of the past yet again.

Throughout August, a first move higher from the Pound got met with a subsequent consolidation until the beginning of this month .

GBP/USD peaked just above 1.37 on Wednesday’s announcement, but that rally didn’t stick — the pair now trades roughly 1.70% lower as the dollar staged a fierce comeback.

What flipped the script was a rapid unwind of pre-FOMC downbeat USD bets: Powell’s more balanced tone and a re-credibilized Federal Reserve re-anchored the dollar (the latter could still be a bearish theme for the USD in the future).

Recent exchanges between US President Trump and UK PM Keir Starmer have marked a strengthening of collaboration between the two countries that are on their own separating paths from their neighbors, and it would make sense for the two countries to get closer, looking forward.

In terms of data, with UK inflation still uncomfortably high (3.8% headline as the Bank of England targets 2%) and Governor Bailey still mentioning cuts on the table (more for 2026), Markets got a perfect setup for a rejection at those pre-FOMC highs.

The question now is whether this pullback is the start of a larger correction, and if this breakdown will also spread to other European currencies in the continuation of FX geographic trends.

Let’s break down the multi-timeframe levels for GBPUSD and where to look next.