The United States Federal Reserve has decided to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, bringing the main rate to the 4.00-4.25% range. This is the first change after a nine-month pause in the cycle, and the decision itself is precautionary. The Fed, guided by a "risk management" approach, did not react to a specific economic shock but acted prudently amid increasing uncertainty.

A new element of communication was the growing attention paid to the labor market situation – despite relatively stable inflation and unemployment, a slowdown in the pace of employment and limited recruitment activity are visible, which may indicate the market's susceptibility to deterioration.