Dow Jones reaches another new record; Is the Shutdown over? – Market wrap for the North American session - November 12

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for November 12

Traders came back from the November 11th Holiday and the Stock rotation came strong yet again.

The Dow Jones pursued its strong rally higher, following European benchmarks, towards a new record close of 48,254 (+0.68%).

Even on a lower scale than yesterday, tech stocks continued to see major outflows towards more traditional sectors such as Financials and healthcare – A new trend could be in its early beginnings.

When looking at the renewed downmove in Cryptos, it really resembles like an aversion towards higher beta assets is at least forming.

Metals however have shined bright in another remarkable session: Silver is up 4.30%, Platinum and Palladium above 2% and the same for Gold.

The US House will pass a vote at 19:00 P.M. to finally reopen the US Government – This one should be successful when looking at the different concessions achieved throughout the past weekend.