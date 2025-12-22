Commodities rage higher from the US Dollar drop – North American session Market Wrap for December 22

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for December 22

Today marked a significant turn in the US Dollar, which took a substantial hit across the board.

All FX majors have outperformed the dollar while all commodities have pushed higher.

US Oil continues its path higher after attaining new 2025 lows just last week, dragging other petroleum-linked products with it.

There are some signs of rising tensions between Iran and Israel as of late, with Iran doing some ballistic missile tests, which isn't too trivial and undoubtedly contributing to the rally in Black Gold.

Natural gas, on the other hand, is taking a hit, finishing the session down 2.30%, even as WTI closes up 1.40%.

Metals have also rallied quite extensively, with Gold and Silver reaching new all-time highs, Platinum continuing to extend its lead and Palladium entering the chat.

It could potentially be year-end trading flows, as many traders aim to close their positions to spend time with loved ones and take a break from the charts.

Keep a close eye on Christmas week trading, which can be chaotic due to the lack of participants. It can offer quite some distortions, which can either be traps or opportunities. This question is eternal among market participants.