Aussie and Kiwi Dollars Lead FX Gains to Kick Off Christmas Week – AUD/USD and NZD/USD Outlook

The two neighbor antipodean currencies have taken quite a divergent path in 2025, particularly throughout the latter part of the year.

While historically tending to stay correlated, this link has weakened as New Zealand's economy suffered from a brutal slowdown, while the Australian economy stayed red hot – Also leading to quite a diverging Monetary Policy.

The RBNZ Rate is at 2.25% and has just concluded its cutting cycle, while the Royal Bank of Australia rate is at 3.60% and could potentially hike next year!

Both currencies are the leaders of today's FX action that kicks off a shortened Christmas week.

(Watch out for low volumes and potentially distorted flows as year-end erratic flows can occur – They could both be traps and opportunities!)