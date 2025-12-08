Classic pre-FOMC trading – North American session Market Wrap for December 8

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for December 8

Today's session was victim of classic pre-FOMC trading:

Volatile but low magnitude moves due to some traders cutting their positions at the last minute

Some assets and/or currencies just seem dead.

There hasn't been much data to help volatility today and the same can be said tomorrow.

In terms of economics, the Trump Administration seems to be moving towards a new TACO with tariffs on Canadian fertilizers.

But more importantly for Stocks, particularly Nvidia, the US just pulled the restrictions on H200 Chips, essential for AI Models.

On Ukraine, Zelenskyy communicated some positive words about recent Europe-Ukraine talks in London, but the market still awaits further developments.