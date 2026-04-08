Bulls are back in vengeance after the US-Iran Ceasefire – Dow Jones and US Stock Market Outlook

The US-Iran Ceasefire is now official, and Stock Market bulls are back in vengeance.

Markets have pursued their massive U-turn after what could have been a disastrous geopolitical escalation in the Middle East, which turned out to just be a gigantic TACO.

With the official announcement of a two-week ceasefire, the war premium that heavily discounted Stocks over the last month has suddenly vanished.

Market flows have completely reversed, erasing close to 50% of their war-induced moves across major Indexes and the FX space.

Global equities are wiping out 28 days of severe corrections in the span of a few sessions (with the largest advance today), leading to what looks like a year's worth of gains packed into one massive relief rally.

The Nasdaq topped over 3%, dragging its peers higher in a display of pure market ecstasy.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar took a massive hit, giving up a large chunk of its safe-haven gains as risk appetite exploded and plummeting energy prices weighed heavily on the currency.